AI-powered mastering start-up RoEx partners with artist services platform UnitedMasters

RoEx, which provides intelligent audio production tools, has partnered with artist services platform UnitedMasters. The collaboration will provide advanced AI-powered mastering to independent artists.

UnitedMasters’ artists will now be able to master their tracks and produce studio-quality sound through the UnitedMasters web platform and iOS app, which is integrated with RoEx’s intelligent audio engine Tonn. This finetunes sonic elements such as dynamics, EQ and compression to ensure that distributed tracks sound balanced and cohesive. Mastering is priced at $4.99 per track.

The two companies plan to develop their partnership, working towards providing comprehensive audio quality services for UnitedMasters’ artists and producing educational content for UnitedMasters’ artist development tool, Blueprint. Recent analysis from UnitedMasters has shown that mastered tracks are streamed 34% more during their first three months of release than non-mastered ones.

As part of the partnership, UnitedMasters and RoEx are hosting an in-app challenge for artists. Fifty artists will be awarded free mastering credits for their upcoming releases, with up to $150 in value available for each chosen artist. Artists must submit their original music by November 1.

To further expand RoEx’s partner network, RoEx has appointed Tom Nield to the new position of head of partnerships. He will be responsible for driving strategic growth, and building relationships with music distribution companies, creator platforms and independent musicians.

Tom Nield

Nield has more than 15 years of experience at the intersection of music and technology, including roles in innovation and partnerships at PIAS Entertainment Group and music-tech startups Soundhalo and Landr. In 2015 he co-founded location-based experiences platform Landmrk, where he secured global deals with all of the major record labels and leading independent music companies.

He is based in London and will report to RoEx CEO David Ronan.

RoEx’s other B2B partnerships include a recent deal with AI-powered music and audio platform Music.AI to make its multi-track audio mixing services available to 16,000 partner organisations, including labels, agencies and tech developers. In May, the company was also awarded a £250,000 grant by Innovate UK as part of a funding competition for AI projects to strengthen the UK’s music sector.

In today's music landscape, technology can be a great equaliser for independent artists Linnea Sundberg

Linnea Sundberg (pictured), VP corporate development at UnitedMasters, said: “In today's music landscape, technology can be a great equaliser for independent artists. By partnering with RoEx to bring professional-grade mastering to our platform, we're putting high-quality tools directly into artists' hands. At UnitedMasters, we believe that by democratising access to professional technology and know-how, we can help independent artists compete at the industry's highest levels. This partnership is another step in our ongoing mission to use technology solutions to catalyse artist growth."

David Ronan, CEO at RoEx, added: "Our mission has always been to make top-tier production quality accessible and efficient for all creatives. Collaborating with UnitedMasters expands this mission, allowing more artists to produce polished, professional tracks. We are also delighted to now have Tom Nield on board, bringing his extensive music industry experience to help drive RoEx’s goal of democratising audio production for everyone."

Tom Nield, head of partnerships at RoEx, said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time to be joining RoEx as head of partnerships, as our suite of products continues to bring professional level audio to more musicians, producers and creators. Our partnership with UnitedMasters perfectly highlights our intentions to take our intelligent audio tools to the global community of music creators through tailored partnerships and integrations of our intelligent audio engine, Tonn.”