AIM to gather experts for How To Fix Streaming debate

AIM are set to host a public debate on streaming remuneration models and other issues impacting the sector.

The free event on Thursday (July 1) will be a discussion between intellectual property expert David Safir, Spotify's former chief economist Will Page and AIM's Paul Pacifico.

Music Week columnist and Deviate Digital founder and CEO Sammy Andrews will host the discussion.

The panelists will examine many of the key issues of the streaming payment debate, focusing in on artists' calls for blanket "Equitable Remuneration" by using a system similar to the one used to pay broadcast royalties, while AIM's own proposed Artist Growth Model will also be addressed.

“The results of the current debates on streaming could have huge repercussions for the future of our industry and music culture at large. We feel that it’s important to have open, transparent and level-headed discussions on all the ideas to improve the market," said AIM's Pacifico (pictured).

"The streaming economy is full of nuanced and complex issues and we hope this session will provide some food for thought and a catalyst for further ongoing discussions.”

The How To Fix Streaming debate is open to non AIM members and will take place between 11am-12:30pm (BST).

