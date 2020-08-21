All car radios to come with digital as standard in UK

All radios fitted in new passenger cars will come with DAB digital as standard from 2021.

The regulations were approved by Parliament to support the mandating of digital for radios in passenger vehicles in the UK following a consultation by the Department For Transport.

The Road Vehicles (Approval) Regulations 2020 will come into force on September 1 this year.

Mike Hawes, CEO of the Society Of Motor Manufacturers And Traders (SMMT), said: “Vehicle manufacturers have rapidly increased the provision of DAB radio in new cars in the UK from only 5% standard fitment 10 years ago to nearly 95% today. UK drivers are able to enjoy the wide range of stations available on digital radio and the automotive sector will continue to respond to future consumer demands as in-car listening habits and technologies develop.”

Ford Ennals, CEO, Digital Radio UK, said: “We welcome the Government mandate for digital radio to be fitted in all new cars sold in the UK from the end of 2020. It’s a significant milestone in UK radio’s transition to digital and will ensure that drivers will be able to receive the full range of brilliant digital stations available in their cars. It also reinforces the position of DAB as the primary radio broadcast technology alongside FM and wouldn’t have been possible without the massive support of the SMMT and the automotive manufacturers who have already increased DAB fitment to nearly 95%.”

The regulation does not apply to commercial vehicles.