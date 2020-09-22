Amanda Palmer launches podcast The Art Of Asking Everything

Amanda Palmer is launching a podcast, The Art of Asking Everything.

The musician, author, TED speaker and community leader quizzes her colleagues and heroes to find out how they create art, work for change and survive the worst moments of their lives.

Guests in the first few seasons of the series include KT Tunstall, Tim Minchin, Lenny Henry, Laura Jane Grace and Susan Cain.

Palmer, who has funded her career with support of fans via Patreon, said: "One day in my early forties I looked around and realized that I occupied a very strange social space: I was good friends with both doctors and porn activists, climate scientists and avant-garde writers and musicians. When I began recording these conversations, I realised that I'd accidentally created what I've always yearned for: an excuse to randomly call up really creative and compassionate people, dispense with the superficial chat, and get to the core heart-to-heart discussion about what's important in this life.

"Being able to create this podcast using patronage also means that I don't have to answer to a boss, rely on advertisement, or otherwise dilute the content of the conversation. This podcast is produced purely by me and my home-team, for my community, with no added artificial ingredients."

The podcast is suppoerted by 15,000 patrons, who get access to exclusive content.

The Art of Asking Everything weekly podcast launches on September 29.