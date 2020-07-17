Amazon launches Summer Sessions dance playlists

Amazon Music has launched a series of summer dance music playlists.

The line-up of DJs and producers for The Summer Sessions includes Martin Garrix, Calvin Harris’ project Love Regenerator, Jayda G, Tiesto, Kygo, Galantis and Disclosure.

Each party playlist, available exclusively to Amazon Music Unlimited and Amazon Music HD customers globally, will showcase the DJs’ summer dance anthems, featuring new electronic music as well as dance classics. New playlists will drop every Friday until August 28.

As a part of the Summer Sessions campaign, the headline DJs will also be releasing brand new Amazon Original tracks.

Disclosure said: “The clubs might be closed and the festivals postponed but our Disclosure Summer Sessions playlist gives you a taste of what we'd be playing to soundtrack your summer. Hope you enjoy.”

There will be additional playlists from Purple Disco Machine, Regard, CamelPhat, Idris Elba, Groove Armada and Faithless.