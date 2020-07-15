Amazon Music and Twitch partner on music series

Amazon Music and Twitch have partnered on Amazon Music Sessions, a multi-week run of performances, Q&As, discography discussions and community interaction.

A breadth of artists will take part in the series on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel at 6-8pm every Thursday.

The first episode features Lianne La Havas, James Gillespie and Malik Harris. Each artist will perform and take part in a Q&A.

Artists confirmed to participate on July 23 include rapper and YouTuber KSI and Brighton rock band Yonaka.

Filmmaker and comedian Jack Howard will host many of the sessions.

Howard said: “I’m so excited to be working with Twitch and the Amazon Music team. I think live performance is really important so it’s great to be able to create a show that keeps the spirit of it alive during this weird weird time.”

Twitch’s production partner for these sessions is esports entertainment company Blast.

Amazon Music’s Twitch channel also features live music themed broadcasts and artist interviews from a range of global artists.