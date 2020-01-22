Amazon Music claims 55 million customers

Amazon Music has revealed that the streaming service now has more than 55 million customers globally.

The online retail giant also reported that subscriptions to Amazon Music Unlimited grew by more than 50% last year.

The rare set of official figures from Amazon Music comes as Music Week reported the growing importance of the platform for UK labels’ commercial teams.

Amazon Music said it has grown nearly 50% year-on-year across the US, UK, Germany, and Japan. And it has more than doubled in more recent launch countries, such as France, Italy, Spain and Mexico.

Last year it was reported to be the fastest growing music streaming service, though it lags behind Apple Music and market leader Spotify, whose subscribers for the end of 2019 were forecast to pass 120 million.

In the second half of 2019, Amazon Music also launched in Brazil, introduced Amazon Music HD, and rolled out an ad-supported tier of service in the US, UK, and Germany.

Amazon Music has not broken down which tiers of service its 55m customers are using. The limited Amazon Prime Music service is an option for Prime members, though not all take it up.

"We’re proud to reach this incredible milestone and are overwhelmed by our customers’ response to Amazon Music," said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music. "Our strategy is unique and, like everything we do at Amazon, starts with our customers.

“We've always been focused on expanding the marketplace for music streaming by offering music listener's unparalleled choice because we know that different listeners have different needs. As we continue to lead in our investment in voice with Alexa, and in high-quality audio with Amazon Music HD, we're excited to bring our customers and the music industry even more innovation in 2020 and beyond."