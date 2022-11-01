Amazon Music expands Prime membership offering with 100 million songs ad-free

Amazon Music has expanded its offering for Prime members, including a full catalogue of 100 million songs ad-free.

Prime Music was previously limited to two million songs, although they were available on-demand. With the 100m songs now available, that will largely be limited to shuffle plays.

While premium subscription streaming has been driving growth for the industry, ad-free services and the Amazon Prime tier have become a key component of the music ecosystem.

With the latest Amazon Music developments, Prime members can shuffle play any artist, album or playlist, stream a selection of all-access playlists on demand, and download them for offline listening. The new offering is available from today (November 1). Amazon also offers a limited, ad-supported free service for non-Prime members.

Prime members also receive a discount if they upgrade to full membership in order to get unlimited music access without being restricted to shuffle play, including on-demand access to albums, 100 million songs in HD audio and a growing catalogue of songs in Ultra HD and Spatial audio.

We continue to innovate on behalf of our customers Steve Boom

“When Amazon Music first launched for Prime members, we offered an ad-free catalogue of two million songs, which was completely unique for music streaming at the time,” said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music. “We continue to innovate on behalf of our customers, and to bring even more entertainment to Prime members, on top of the convenience and value they already enjoy. We can’t wait for members to experience not only a massively expanded catalogue of songs, but also the largest selection of ad-free top podcasts anywhere, at no additional cost to their membership.”

Prime members can also access ad-free podcasts, including the Amazon Exclusive shows Three Little Words, Built To Thrive and MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories.

Subscribers can read our interview with Amazon Music director for Europe Jillian Gerngross and new head of music industry Laura Lukanz (UK, Australia & New Zealand) here.