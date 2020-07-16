Amazon Music launches developing artist programme Breakthrough

Amazon Music has announced Breakthrough, a new developing artist programme aimed at championing emerging artists during crucial moments in their careers.

Breakthrough will actively support artists across a wide spectrum of genres, encompassing R&B, UK rap, indie, country, and more.

Amazon Music’s first selections for Breakthrough include R&B singer/poet Arlo Parks, UK rapper Jay1, emerging R&B singer Kiana Ledé, rising country artist Gabby Barrett, folk-pop group Provinz and German pop act Malik Harris.

Drawn from the UK, US, and Germany, Amazon Music will work with each Breakthrough artist and their teams to develop a long-term, customised global plan tailored to the needs of each artist. This support includes: video and audio content, global marketing, increased visibility across Amazon Music’s playlists and programming, and high-profile Amazon Original tracks.

“Amazon Music is uniquely positioned to support developing artists,” said Kirdis Postelle, global head of artist marketing for Amazon Music. “By using all of Amazon’s marketing resources, Breakthrough campaigns will be true collaborations between the artist and Amazon Music, with each campaign centered around the artist’s brand and vision.”

Mini-documentaries include Jay1’s rise in Coventry’s rap scene, Kiana Ledé’s jump from acting to music and Provinz’s place in the German music scene.

Both Arlo Parks and Jay1 appeared on Amazon Music UK’s Ones To Watch and have featured as lead Weekly One artists. They have also been cover stars of core Amazon Music playlists including Brand New Music, UK Fire and Fresh Rap.

Arlo Parks said: "I feel blessed to have been picked by Amazon Music as one of their Breakthrough artists. I can't wait to collaborate with Amazon Music to realise my creative vision and push the boundaries of my artistry."

“Happy to be partnered with Amazon Music on this,” said Jay1. “They’ve supported me a lot so far, so it makes me very happy for them to be extending their support and make it official. Very exciting to work with Amazon Music on this Breakthrough campaign and I look forward to working with them.”

“Music culture is advanced by new artists innovating and pushing music forward with their unique creative visions” said Chris Helsen, head of content programming, Amazon Music UK. “With Breakthrough, we’re making a long-term commitment to help the artists amplify their vision, finding new audiences as they go.”

As a part of Breakthrough, Amazon Music is also revealing a new global playlist under the same name, which will serve as a home for music from rising artists from around the world. It covers multiple genres and languages and is available across all tiers of Amazon Music.