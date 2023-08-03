Amazon Music launches merch integration with Bandsintown

Amazon Music has launched a new merch integration with global concert discovery platform Bandsintown.

It means that fans around the world can shop for merch items from acts while browsing their artist profile pages on the Bandsintown website and app. The genre-spanning selection of merchandise for touring acts includes apparel, physical music and accessories.

The merch integration will enable over 590,000 registered acts with Bandsintown For Artists to access the suite of free marketing tools to promote their merch and music to their Bandsintown followers (and the followers of similar artists) via in-app notifications, email and social channels.

“Amazon Music and Bandsintown are coming together to make it even easier for fans to find merch from their favourite artists,” said Sean McMullan, director of artist services for Amazon Music. “Merchandise and touring are uniquely intertwined and we’re making it easier than ever for artists and fans to connect.”

The merchandise available on Bandsintown is drawn from the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop, which is developed and curated by the Amazon Music team.

"Merch is an opportunity to demonstrate fandom and a critical source of revenue at times when touring costs are rising, so we're proud to come together with Amazon Music to further our mutual goals of helping artists and their fans," said Fabrice Sergent, Bandsintown co-founder, and managing partner.

Amazon Music’s recent collaborations include exclusive merch for Latin superstar Rauw Alejandro’s Saturno Tour, an exclusive merch collection for Fall Out Boy’s So Much For (Tour) Dust tour, and exclusive online merch drops for the North American leg of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.