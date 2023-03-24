Amazon Music launches performance series Curved with Beabadoobee and Mimi Webb

Amazon Music has launched Curved, a series of performances recorded at the new Amazon Music Content Studios.

Curved will feature intimate performances, recorded with a “cinematic feel” to emulate the atmosphere of an authentic in-person show. Standing at a width of 36ft and a height of 23ft, the studio space has been purposely built by Amazon Music for the bespoke Curved performances.

The latest confirmed performer is Beabadoobee, whose performance is live today (March 24) on Amazon Music and YouTube.

Beabadoobee, who today releases her Amazon Original version of Glue Song, has recorded her Curved performance of the track featuring a children’s choir and string arrangement.

Curved launched with Mimi Webb, who performed Roles Reversed and Freezing from debut album Amelia. The Freezing performance is available to watch in the Amazon Music app and on Mimi Webb’s YouTube channel. The Roles Reversed Curved performance will be released on March 31.

Performances from Cat Burns and Tom Grennan will also be released in the coming weeks.

Mish Mayer, head of editorial at Amazon Music UK, said: “Curved will showcase performances from a breadth of talented artists championed by Amazon Music in a brand new way, connecting fans to artists they love through standout visual content and live captured audio. The sessions, which will feature emerging as well as established music acts from any genre, will be beautifully shot, allowing the artists involved to have beautiful, creatively charged visuals that bring them closer to their fans.”

Curved performances will be released throughout 2023 and made available within the Amazon Music app and the individual artists’ YouTube channels.