Amazon Music launches [Re]Discovered catalogue brand with Bob Marley

Amazon Music has launched a new brand dedicated to supporting catalogue recordings.

[Re]Discover launches with Bob Marley as its first artist of the month, and promises curated artist playlists across multiple genres in order for fans to engage with artists’ whole careers.

Adam Block, global head of catalogue music for Amazon Music, said: “[Re]Discover was inspired by what many music fans recognise as one of the great joys of the streaming era: our ability to discover or rediscover great music. With [Re]Discover, we’ve created a dedicated umbrella under which all catalogue music and the stories that accompany them can be experienced. Whether you’re hearing Bob Marley for the first time, or being reminded of his music again, the reward of that experience is real. We’ve created a destination for catalogue music that aims to engage both existing fans, and create next generations of them.”

We’ve created a destination for catalogue music Adam Block

This year, Island Records and Universal Music are commemorating what would have been Bob Marley’s 75th birthday. Chiming with celebrations, Amazon has created a Bob Marley artist store on Amazon.com housing digital, physical and exclusive merchandise. Amazon Music HD will exclusively stream Legend: The Best of Bob Marley & The Wailers, in 3D Audio late this year.

My father’s music has moved and inspired legions of fans Cedella Marley

Marley’s daughter Cedella Marley said: “My father’s music has moved and inspired legions of fans around the word, and we’re thrilled Amazon Music has developed a campaign that celebrates the rediscovery of his classics while introducing new favorites to the next generation. Never has there been a more crucial time for the world to hear my father’s music and message.”

[Re]Discover will unveil a new Artist Of The Month on the first Tuesday of each month, with new editorial and marketing initiatives encompassing video and playlists. The first batch of playlists feature Alanis Morissette, AC/DC, The Chicks, Drake and more.

Subsrcribers can read Music Week’s recent interview with Skip Marley here.