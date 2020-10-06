Amazon Music names Jillian Gerngross as director for Europe

Amazon Music has named Jillian Gerngross as director of Amazon Music Europe.

The former director of marketing for Amazon Music will now oversee the streaming service’s European business

In this new role, Gerngross will lead all aspects of Amazon Music in Europe, including industry relations, editorial, programming and marketing across the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

Paul Firth, previously director of Amazon Music Europe, will now take on a new role as director of Amazon Music international, responsible for non-US territories including Europe, Japan, Latin America, India, Canada and more.

“Being a music fan, I have always been a strong believer in representing and reflecting local music scenes and artists at Amazon Music, and can’t wait to now lead the business at an international level,” said Firth. “Jillian has been an incredible partner, and I’ve worked alongside her since the early days of Amazon Music. I’m thrilled to now see her lead this incredible team, as the service continues to grow and evolve into a more immersive, rich destination for music fans and creators.”

Gerngross joined Amazon Music in 2013, just before the launch of its first streaming tier, and played a key role in establishing and helping to grow the US business before relocating to the UK in 2016 to lead marketing.

It’s inspiring to see how much the business continues to grow and innovate Jillian Gerngross

In her most recent role as director of marketing for Amazon Music Europe, she has built and led teams encompassing customer acquisition, customer engagement, brand marketing, artist and partner marketing and product marketing for Europe.

Gerngross said: “I’m excited to work with incredibly passionate teams across multiple cultures, and lead key areas of the business that will continue to bring more customers into streaming. With the recent expansion of our HD and Free tiers to more countries across Europe, and the recent launch of podcasts, it’s inspiring to see how much the business continues to grow and innovate; it’s an incredible time to be taking on this role.”

Amazon Music is now in more than 40 countries, and with more than 55 million customers globally.

In the last month, Amazon Music has expanded its HD streaming tier to France, Italy, Spain and Canada.

It has also launched podcasts on Amazon Music in the UK, US, Germany and Japan; and has partnered with Twitch to bring live streaming to the Amazon Music app globally.

