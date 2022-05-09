Amazon Music names Laura Lukanz as head of music industry for UK, Australia & New Zealand

Amazon Music has appointed Laura Lukanz as head of music industry, UK, Australia & New Zealand, effective May 30.

In her new role, Lukanz will be responsible for leading the UK, Australia & New Zealand music industry teams, overseeing label relations, artist relations, programming and editorial for the streaming service.

Prior to joining Amazon Music, Lukanz served as the executive vice president of artists, writers and producers at FAE GRP (formerly First Access Entertainment). In this role, Lukanz led the music team overseeing the careers of developing artists, writers and producers and was responsible for record, publishing and management signings, label release campaigns and talent management in the UK.

Prior to FAE, Lukanz was the first female head of music at a national BBC digital network, BBC Radio 1Xtra. She launched her broadcast career as a pirate radio DJ in Manchester.

Lukanz has managed writers and producers who went on to deliver hits for artists including BTS, Nicki Minaj, Zayn, Charli XCX, Afro B, Wizkid, Ozuna, Tate McRae, Bebe Rexha, Ellie Goulding, French Montana, Iggy Azalea, Riton x Nightcrawlers, and many more.

This is a fantastic role, a dream job Laura Lukanz

Lukanz joined the Association of Independent Music's (AIM) judging panel and the BRITs committee throughout her years at the BBC.‎

She currently sits on the Board of I Luv Live and is a member of The Cats Mother initiative, supporting and mentoring young women starting in the music business.

Laura Lukanz said: “This is a fantastic role, a dream job. I am grateful for the opportunity Jillian has given me, and I can't wait to start working with the exceptional team at Amazon Music. I am excited by the scale of innovation and impact at Amazon; the synergistic opportunities across the entertainment division are endless. I have spent my career championing artists and music, curating unique content, and building audiences. It's my passion and purpose, and it will continue to be at the heart of everything I do at Amazon Music.”

Jillian Gerngross, director, Amazon Music, added: “There are moments that stand out in one’s career, and having Laura join the team will be one for me. I have endless faith in her and the impact that she will have. She has an incredible track record of delivering for artists and creators across the music industry and her knowledge of UK audiences is second to none. I’m looking forward to working alongside her to further strengthen Amazon Music across the UK and beyond.”