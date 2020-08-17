Amazon Music names Raymond Leon Roker as global head of editorial

Amazon Music has appointed Raymond Leon Roker as its global head of editorial.

Roker will lead all aspects of Amazon Music’s editorial content strategy across music, video and voice. He will be based in the company’s LA office and report to Ryan Redington, director of Amazon Music.

“What immediately appealed to me about Amazon Music, was the unfettered desire, and like-minded drive of the team to create compelling content and storytelling across a variety of different vessels,” said Roker. “Amazon Music is uniquely positioned to develop a creative editorial portfolio across voice, visual, and streaming, and I’m thrilled to build upon the incredible work that's already been done, creating premium content for music fans around the globe.”

“Raymond is an industry leader, and is coming to Amazon Music with an incredibly valuable perspective for compelling content,” said Redington. “As we continue to work closely with labels and artists to break boundaries across music and culture, Raymond is bringing decades of experience as a respected, strategic storyteller who will change the way our customers experience music around the world."

Raymond joins Amazon Music from AEG where he most recently served as head of AEG Studios, leading content development across music, sports, and facilities.

While at AEG, Raymond spent seven years as EIC/creative director of the Coachella Valley Music + Arts Festival Live Stream on YouTube, and was an executive producer of the 2020 feature documentary, Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert.

Raymond began his career as the co-founder and CEO/publisher of lifestyle publication URB.

Raymond is joining a team that in the past year has produced a series of short-form documentaries highlighting pivotal moments in artists’ careers, including the Beastie Boys, Notorious BIG, Mariah Carey and Sharon Van Etten.