Amazon Music's +44 playlist to host Black History Month special

Amazon Music has revealed details livestream discussion for Black History Month on its +44 playlist brand.

Hosted on Amazon Music’s UK Twitch channel, the socially distanced show will see a panel featuring Ghetts, Nadia Rose (pictured), Miss Lafamilia and Rashid Kasirye of Link Up TV discuss black music culture.

Zeze Millz and David “Sideman” Whitely will host the event, which takes place at 7pm GMT on Wednesday, October 28. There will be virtual performances from D Double E, Cashh and Trillary Banks.

Amazon Music’s +44 brand was launched in July and is “dedicated to representing the sound of the UK”, highlighting UK rap, R&B, grime, drill and afrobeats.

Zeze Millz said: “Yooo! I cannot wait to be a part of the +44 Twitch Takeover for Black History Month. It’s so important for the black community to have these real and sometimes awkward conversations so that we can push forward our music and culture. Makes sure you join us.”

David “Sideman” Whitely added: “I’m excited to be hosting Amazon Music's +44 Black History Month livestream on Twitch along with Zeze Millz. Expect live performances and heated debates about the issues which matter to our culture and community!”

Fans can watch the show via the Amazon Music app or online.