Amazon Music to launch new app for artists

Today (March 13) Amazon Music has revealed that it will be launching a new mobile app for artists and their teams to better understand their business on the platform.

Christened Amazon Music For Artists, at launch it will be made available on both iOS and Android and offer streaming performance and insights into an artist’s fan base.

The launch will be coupled with a companion website where artists and their teams can learn more about the app, as well as opportunity areas, best practices, additional resources, and more.

An official press release stated: “With Amazon Music For Artists, artists and their teams have access to a global view on streams for both tracks and albums; can gain more insight to how their songs are performing with Alexa on Amazon Music; details on performance across thousands of curated playlists and stations; and insights into where their fans are streaming.”

Features on Amazon Music For Artists include:

New success metrics, including the Daily Voice Index, which illustrates how an artist’s music is performing on Amazon Music with Alexa – including insights into voice requests by artist, album, song, and lyric.

Access to near-real-time streaming data, providing artists with the latest streaming data across their entire catalogue.

A fan insights tab, which provides a breakdown of an artist’s most engaged listeners –Fans and Superfans – so they can focus on growing these segments over time.

A custom date filter, so artists can choose specific dates, or length of time to track performance in near-real-time, including the last 24 hours of a release.

CD Baby is a verification launch partner with Amazon Music for Artists, meaning any artist who is distributed through CD Baby can get expedited access to join.

Amazon Music for Artists is available globally in English to download via the mobile app store on either Android or iOS . Artist and their teams can learn more here.