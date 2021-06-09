Amazon Music to stage Prime Day Live featuring Tom Grennan, Mimi Webb and Shaybo

Amazon Music is staging Prime Day Live this month featuring Tom Grennan, Mimi Webb and Shaybo.

The livestream will be available to all Amazon customers from 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 via Twitch and through the Amazon Music app.

Customers who miss the livestream can watch on demand on Twitch for up to 30 days after the concert.

Prime Day Live will spotlight several mental health charities put under increasing strain in the wake of the pandemic, including YoungMinds, Together for Mental Wellbeing and Making Me.

Each artist will perform a 30-minute set live on stage, with an intimate audience of invited guests from YoungMinds, Together for Mental Wellbeing and Making Me.

Tom Grennan said: “We all know the incredible effect that music can have on our mental state and loads of us can recall a time where hearing that one song at exactly the right moment boosted our mood or gave us that spark of motivation. It feels like a long time coming but I’m so excited to finally be getting back out there and playing new music.

“I’m so glad that my first gig back is for such an important reason – highlighting the incredible work of mental health charity workers across the UK who dedicate their time to help others and have been instrumental in helping the nation through the pandemic.”

A separate Prime Day Show featuring Billie Eilish, HER and Kid Cudi drops on June 17. All three episodes will premiere globally on Prime Video and will be available to all customers for 30 days, with or without a Prime membership.