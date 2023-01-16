Amazon Music unveils Breakthrough UK: Artists To Watch in 2023 line-up

Amazon Music has revealed its Breakthrough UK: Artists To Watch in 2023 line-up.

The curated list of a dozen emerging UK-signed artists will be championed by the streaming platform over the next 12 months.

The Amazon Music Artists To Watch 2023 list is: Anish Kumar, Caity Baser, Cassyette, Dylan, FLO, Flowerovlove, Henry Moodie, Jeshi, Nemzzz, Nia Archives, Venbee and Wesley Joseph.

Each artist will receive significant support from Amazon Music over the next year. Alongside playlist, editorial and social support, Amazon Music is also providing each artist with professional press images, captured by photographer Rankin.

The Artists To Watch 2023 artists will be supported through prominent placements across Amazon Music playlists and stations over the next year, along with an additional focus on new releases and further partnership opportunities to be announced in 2023.

Laura Lukanz, Amazon Music’s head of music industry, UK, Australia & New Zealand, said: “Breakthrough UK: Artists To Watch is one of the most important programmes we curate at Amazon Music. It embodies everything that matters to us - music discovery, nurturing talent, building long term connections between music fans and artists and creating unique content, experiences and opportunities for creators to build community and momentum in the early stages of their career.

“I am incredibly happy that we have partnered with the legendary photographer Rankin to deliver an unforgettable experience for our chosen Artists To Watch. We believe that this talented, eclectic group of creators will make a great impact in music this year and we intend to support them on their individual journeys throughout the next 12 months and beyond.”

Amazon Music’s global developing artist programme, provides long-term, customised global plans for emerging artists. This support includes: video and audio content, global marketing, increased visibility across Amazon Music playlists and programming and high-profile Amazon Original tracks.

Amazon Music also champions UK artists globally through curated playlists like +44, which spotlights the best UK rap, R&B, grime, drill and Afrobeats music.

An Artists to Watch 2023 playlist is now available, and users can ask Alexa to “play the Artists to Watch 2023 playlist” via the Amazon Music app and on Alexa-enabled devices.

Wet Leg, Lola Young, Nova Twins and Priya Ragu were among the artists to feature on Amazon Music’s Artists To Watch 2022.

Alumni of previous lists include the likes of Pa Salieu, Griff, Ivorian Doll, Holly Humberstone, Olivia Dean, AJ Tracey, Dave, Ray BLK, The Amazons, Jorja Smith, Mabel, Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, Bugzy Malone, Slowthai and L Devine.