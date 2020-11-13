Amazon Music unveils original Christmas songs from Justin Bieber, Jess Glynne, Mary J Blige, Carrie Underwood & more

Amazon Music has unveiled brand-new Christmas content, including new exclusive Amazon Original Christmas songs from Justin Bieber (a rendition of Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree), Jess Glynne (Donny Hathaway’s This Christmas), Mary J. Blige (WHAM’s Last Christmas) and Carrie Underwood (a new, original composition titled Favorite Time Of Year).

Speaking about the launch, Justin Bieber said: “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ has always been one of my favourite songs to celebrate the holidays, and I’m excited to team up with Amazon Music to share my own version, with my fans.”

“I’ve always loved how Last Christmas walks the line between being upbeat and heartbroken — all while still remaining one of the catchiest holiday songs,” said Mary J. Blige. “It’s one of the most unique holiday songs, and I’m excited for my fans to hear my take on it this holiday season on Amazon Music.”

In addition to these new songs, Amazon Music listeners can now stream a reimagined version of In The Bleak Midwinter by Jamie Cullum; a cover of Merry Christmas Darling by Lennon Stella; for King & Country’s version of Do You Hear What I Hear; a new Christmas Original titled Pub Crawl from Canada’s Arkells; Zuhause (Christmas Time) by Vanessa Mai; and José Feliciano will soon release a reimagined version of his song Feliz Navidad.

An official press release stated that in the coming weeks, Amazon Music will release even more Amazon Original songs including a cover of The Christmas Song from Amazon Music Breakthrough artist Kiana Ledé; a Spanglish rendition of Let It Snow (Navidad, Navidad, Navidad) by Lele Pons; and Have Yourself A Merry Christmas (Te Deseo Muy Felices Fiestas) in Spanglish by Jesse & Joy.

Ryan Redington, VP of music industry at Amazon Music said: “This Christmas season, it’s important for us to bring our customers more reasons to smile, and to create ways for them to connect with their favourite artists while at home with family. Our customers are requesting holiday music more and more each year. In the days leading up to Christmas last year, Amazon Music listeners requested holiday music more than 11 million times per day, and nearly 8,000 times per minute worldwide, and we can’t wait to see that trend continue.”

Patrick Clifton, head of music, Amazon Music UK added: “After Katy Perry’s top forty Christmas Original in 2018 and Ellie Goulding’s River topping the charts last year, we’re really excited for our listeners to hear Jess Glynne’s take on the Donny Hathaway classic, as well as the rest of the collection of Christmas Originals that will connect music fans with some of their favourite artists.”

Continuing the Christmas celebrations throughout December, Amazon Music will launch a new episodic video series as part of the [Re]Discover initiative on Amazon Music. The [Re]Discover series will explore the untold stories behind lasting Christmas hits including, This Christmas by Donny Hathaway (as covered by Jess Glynne for her Amazon Original), Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) by Darlene Love and Feliz Navidad by José Feliciano. Kicking off in December, the new content series will unveil never-before-heard details with a mix of archival footage, animations and interviews with the star subjects or those closest to them.

Earlier in the week, Amazon Music announced details of Dolly Parton's Comin' Home for Christmas, an exclusive Christmas experience featuring a performance and Q&A for fans with the country music icon. Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan will host the event beginning at 6pm GMT/10am PT on November 13 via Amazon Music’s Twitch channel and within the Amazon Music mobile app via Twitch and Amazon Music’s new live streaming functionality, as well as on Amazon Live on desktop, mobile and Fire tablet.