AMRA ups Robin Davies to COO and Honey Onile-Ere to general counsel

Global digital collection society AMRA has announced the promotion of Robin Davies to chief operating officer and Honey Onile-Ere to general counsel.

Davies was previously head of international and general manager with AMRA, while Onile-Ere was previously head of legal, international.

AMRA CEO Tomas Ericsson said: "Both Honey and Robin have been with AMRA for some time, and with their breadth and experience, they have both had a huge impact on AMRA's success over the past years. As we steer AMRA into our next phase of growth and scale to transcend the industry with even faster accounting, more accurate payments, more value, and increased transparency, Robin and Honey's leadership will continue to lead AMRA to new heights. The time is right, we are now embarking on our next phase of transitioning the industry, and I could not be any happier to have Robin and Honey on the team in these new roles."

Davies said: “It's an exciting time to be at AMRA right now – we’re delivering industry-leading services with scalable global technology. I’m delighted to be working with Tomas and Honey as we begin our next phase of growth!”

Onile-Ere added: “AMRA has undergone so much change and growth in the last few years, and it has become a force for change in our industry. I am excited to be working with Tomas and Robin as AMRA continues into the next exciting phase of its development.”