Amuse expands royalty advance service to artist collaborators

Amuse has expanded its data-driven royalty advance service Fast Forward.

Fast Forward lets eligible self-releasing artists advance themselves future royalties.

Amuse, which provides free music distribution and tools to artists, has now fully integrated Fast Forward with the Amuse Pro Royalty Split feature. It means artist collaborators, including producers, managers and other creators, will be able to advance themselves future earnings.

“We’re proud to introduce an even smoother version of Fast Forward, available to even more creative,” said Diego Farias, CEO & co-founder of Amuse (pictured). “Even though they’re the backbone of a release, collaborators like producers are often the last to get paid due to how the industry is structured. We’re excited for how our Royalty Splits and Fast Forward cater to these users, making payouts and advances transparent and hassle-free.”

Fast Forward uses machine learning and Amuse’s access to users’ streaming data to automatically calculate future royalties for eligible artists.

The feature lets eligible users browse and withdraw their advance against a small fee, based on the structure of the offer. Offers are updated daily as new streaming data comes in, and will now range from $50 up to $300,000.

“Artists often have to wait for months to receive royalty payments from streaming services and music stores,” said Erik Ljungqvist, director of product at Amuse. “Creating new ways for artists and their teams to get quicker access to earnings has been a priority for Amuse, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.”