Anna Lapwood fronts TikTok's #ClassicalMusic campaign

TikTok has announced the return of its #ClassicalMusic campaign, with Anna Lapwood revealed as the Official Featured Artist.

Lapwood, who has 16.9 million likes on TikTok, is signed to Sony Classical and plays the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall tonight (July 25).

Lapwood said that the platform "helps smash down perceived barriers between different genres”.

“Since I started using TikTok I've worked with so many people from all sorts of musical backgrounds and realised what a glorious tool collaboration can be to bring classical music to a new audience,” Lapwood added. “TikTok has really blown open my whole musical world and I can't wait to see what collaboration the world throws at me next!"

Working alongside the BBC Proms and Lapwood, whose debut album is due on September 29, TikTok will offer exclusive content and a special curated playlist.

TikTok breathes new life into classical music, allowing creators all over the world to discover tracks they might not have otherwise heard Lisa Skeppner, TikTok

Lisa Skeppner, label partnerships manager at TikTok said: "We are committed to shining a light on diverse genres, celebrating the arts, and introducing new generations to classical sounds. TikTok breathes new life into classical music, allowing creators all over the world to discover tracks they might not have otherwise heard. We're proud to be a home for classical stars like Anna Lapwood and delighted to be working with the Proms to bring the TikTok community closer to the treasured classical festival."

Sam Jackson, controller, BBC Radio 3, said: “I want the BBC Proms to be accessible to absolutely everyone, whether that’s listening on Radio 3, watching on TV or on social media. This collaboration with TikTok is so exciting because it allows us to reach new audiences in creative ways, while showcasing the magic of the live music we perform in the Royal Albert Hall and at venues across the UK.”

TikTok’s #ClassicalMusic hub launched last year with Hans Zimmer as the featured artist and has since generated over 4.3 billion views.