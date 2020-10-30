Apple breaks Q4 revenue record, launches subscription bundle

Apple has announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter ended September 26, 2020.

The tech giant posted record Q4 revenue of $64.7 billion (£50bn). International sales accounted for 59% of the quarter’s revenue.

During the earnings call, Tim Cook revealed that Apple would launch its Apple One subscription bundle today (October 30) combining six services, including Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple News+. The single plan is £14.95 for UK users.

In its Services division, Apple set an all-time revenue record of $14.5 billion (£11.2bn), including a record result for Apple Music.

“Apple capped off a fiscal year defined by innovation in the face of adversity with a September quarter record, led by all-time records for Mac and Services,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.



“Despite the ongoing impacts of Covid-19, Apple is in the midst of our most prolific product introduction period ever, and the early response to all our new products, led by our first 5G-enabled iPhone lineup, has been tremendously positive.”

Apple’s results were ahead of expectations despite a fall in sales for iPhones as home-working increased demand for Macs and iPads. There was also a delayed launch of the iPhone 12.