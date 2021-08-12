Apple Music adds Maisie Peters to Up Next programme

Apple Music has announced Maisie Peters as the latest addition to its Up Next programme, the streaming platform’s monthly artist initiative geared towards showcasing rising talent.

Ed Sheeran signed Maisie Peters to his record company Gingerbread Man in 2021. Sheeran joins Peters in her Up Next film to herald her as “the voice of this generation”.

Across Apple Music, Peters has been playlisted across Mellow Days, In My Room and A-List Pop and has over 90 million streams to date.

“It’s an honour to be the Apple Up Next artist for August!” said Maisie Peters. “I’m a girl from a small town who played every open mic night and working men’s club that would have her, just to have the chance to sing my songs and have even one person listening, so being an Up Next artist feels like a wilder dream than that girl ever thought possible.

“I’m so grateful to Apple for the opportunity, and I can’t wait for my album and myself to travel as far and wide as possible because of it. You all really signed up for this, and I’m so happy you did - I hope you end up happy you did too…”

“Maisie Peters is an incredible storyteller and songwriter whose music I’ve been supporting & following the last few years,” said Apple Music 1 host Brooke Reese. “She is one of the most exciting artists to come out of the UK.”

Additional Up Next campaign moments include a Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance on September 9 and an interview with Apple Music 1’s Brooke Reese.