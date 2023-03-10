Apple Music Classical to launch this month

Apple has announced Apple Music Classical, a new standalone app

Apple Music Classical will offer the “world’s largest classical music catalogue” of five million tracks. As well as some tracks available in the highest audio quality (up to 192 kHz/24 bit Hi-Res Lossless), it will offer many in immersive spatial audio.

Apple Music Classical also promises thousands of exclusive albums.

“Apple Music Classical is the ultimate classical experience with hundreds of curated playlists, thousands of exclusive albums, insightful composer biographies, deep-dive guides for many key works, intuitive browsing features and much more,” said a statement.

Apple Music Classical will launch on March 28. Existing Apple Music subscribers will be able to download the standalone app as part of their existing subscription at no additional cost.

Uses will have the ability to search by composer, work, conductor or catalogue number. Apple said the app will have complete and accurate metadata so subscribers know exactly what classical work and which artist is playing.

“Apple is working closely with some of the most prolific classical music artists and renowned classical music institutions in the world to offer Apple Music Classical listeners new, unique and exclusive content and recordings at launch and beyond,” added the statement.

Apple Music Classical listeners will also get access to a series of unique, high-resolution digital portraits for many of the world’s greatest composers.

The standalone app will be available worldwide with the exception of China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan, which will follow.

At launch it will be on iOS for iPhone (15.4 or later) with Android available at a later date.