Apple Music expands into 52 countries

Apple Music is taking the fight to Spotify for global streaming supremacy.

Apple’s music subscription streaming service is launching in a further 52 countries.

Last summer Apple Music hit 60 million subscribers globally, though that figure is likely to be bigger today. Spotify is on 124m subscriptions.

“We’re delighted to bring many of Apple’s most beloved Services to users in more countries than ever before,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and international content. “We hope our customers can discover their new favorite apps, games, music, and podcasts as we continue to celebrate the world’s best creators, artists, and developers.”

Schusser has also added Apple's Beats brand to his remit. President Luke Wood exits this month.

Apple Music is now available in 167 countries and regions. New subscribers in the 52 additional countries can get a six-month free trial of the service, with locally curated playlists including Africa Now, Afrobeats Hits, Ghana Bounce, and more.

The new countries and regions are below: