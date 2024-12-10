Apple Music expands live global radio offering with three stations

Apple has launched three new live global radio stations on Apple Music.

Users can now tune in to Apple Música Uno, Apple Music Club, and Apple Music Chill. The live-hosted radio stations are available to access for free, without a subscription.

The three platforms join the existing stations – Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country.

“Apple Music Radio is the beating heart of our service, representing the intersection of exceptional human voices and curation with cutting-edge technology that shapes and influences culture,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Music, Sports and Beats. “We put a lot of time and care into making sure these new radio stations are really bespoke, highly curated, and hosted by some of the world’s best music commentators with unique programming that we know our listeners will love.”

Since launching in 2015, Apple Music Radio has featured original programming by music broadcasters including exclusive interviews, as well as shows hosted and shaped by artists.

“Music is crucial to our health and happiness, and what Apple Music Radio brings is a sense that your music is always there for you, always on, and waiting for you to just tap in,” said Zane Lowe, Apple Music’s global creative director and lead anchor for Apple Music 1. “In a world of AI and algorithms, Apple Music Radio is live. It’s real people, it’s a shared event, and I’m so excited to be broadening that experience to listeners worldwide with three new stations.”

Apple Música Uno covers the diversity of Latin music around the world. Latin superstar Becky G is the station’s official launch host, while Rauw Alejandro and Grupo Frontera will host shows of their own.

On a daily basis, listeners will be welcomed by Evelyn Sicairos and Lechero, two prominent radio personalities who will set the tone for the station. They will each host their own flagship playlist show five days a week.

Additional programming will include Puro Pop Radio, informed by the playlist of the same name, while weekend programming will take cues from Cumbia Pa’ La Fiesta, Canciones Cara and Por Siempre Hits.

The first song to air on Apple Música Uno will be Bad Bunny’s new release, El Club. Artists will frequently provide track-by-track breakdowns of their own albums, as well as a look into the songs that have most recently inspired them. On-air talent will speak Spanish and English.

“I feel incredibly honoured to have my own Apple Music radio show and be the voice of Apple Música Uno, where I can curate some of my favorite tracks and share my experiences with my fans,” said Becky G.

Apple Music Club focuses on dance and electronic music, as well as club culture. Tim Sweeney and Naina will act as guides to the DJ Mixes, which will also be available at any time on Apple Music.

Sweeney will kick off the station with the club track Big Fun by Inner City. New and exclusive mixes from Honey Dijon, Jamie xx, FKA twigs and Nia Archives have also been confirmed, in addition to sets from Apple Music curators Circoloco, Tomorrowland, The Warehouse Project, Fabric, Hï Ibiza, Stone Island Sound, and many more.

“My show is a series of recordings taken from The Floor, a club that I opened for 10 days in London in May 2024,” said Jamie xx. “I invited all my friends and collaborators down to play sets alongside me. Some of my favourite DJs and artists appear in these sets, so I’m very grateful to them, and I’m so glad to be able to have all these sets here in one place for listeners on Apple Music.”

Apple Music Chill programming will be a continuous flow of chill highlights across genres, interspersed with mindful moments.

Apple Music Chill will kick off with the exclusive premiere of Beck’s new recording of George Harrison’s Be Here Now. Listeners will also hear tastemakers like Brian Eno, Stephan Moccio and Zane Lowe, while Apple Music’s Sabi will act as station guide throughout the week.

"All my listening life I’ve been drawn to the slower, quieter, more mysterious end of the musical spectrum,” said Eno. “My radio show gives me the chance to share with others some of the things I’ve found there.”