Apple Music highlights local music tastes with City Charts

Apple Music has launched City Charts to spotlight the music making waves in over 100 cities around the world.

While standard charts rank music based simply on number of plays, Apple Music’s City Charts combine plays and additional signs of local popularity to rank the top 25 songs gaining momentum with listeners locally.

In the announcement, Apple Music said that City Charts “brings both global and local artists to the forefront of a new destination for music discovery”.

UK cities available include Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, London and Manchester. The current No.1 in London is Justin Bieber’s Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar), while Glasgow’s favourite track is Bed by Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta.

Updated daily, City Charts are featured in Apple Music’s Charts page and are accessible via the Browse or Search pages, or by asking Siri to play a local city chart. Users can also add their favourite City Charts to their library, download them, and share them.

Today’s launch also includes the release of brand new features for Apple Music subscribers:

Motion for Artist Detail Pages: Artists can now bring their personality to life in Apple Music by adding their own moving images to artist detail pages.

Lyrics Sharing: Share favourite lyrics using Messages, Facebook, and Instagram Stories. Lyrics link back to the exact moment in the song, and subscribers can play the snippet in Messages without leaving the conversation.

Record Label Pages: The latest and most popular releases from hundreds of record labels.

Search for Record Labels: Search now shows Record Labels in Suggestions and Top Results for relevant searches.

Explore other albums from favourite labels: Albums released from selected labels now have a link to the Record Label page just below the track list

Library Made for You: Apple Music has added a shortcut to find personal mixes and Replay playlists.