Apple Music launches Antidote Editions to champion alternative scene

Apple Music has launched Antidote Editions, a new initiative that builds on the streaming service’s alternative music playlist, Antidote.

Antidote Editions will champion the alternative scene, with participating artists recording four exclusive versions of songs to add to their latest album release on Apple Music. Acts will perform songs taken from their album and chosen covers.

Music Week cover star Beabadoobee has kicked off this new series with exclusive versions of songs from her latest album, Beatopia: 10:36, See You Soon and The Perfect Pair, as well as a cover of The Strokes’ The Adults Are Talking. All tracks are delivered in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.

An accompanying radio interview with Apple Music 1 host Matt Wilkinson airs today (Friday, July 15) to coincide with the Antidote Editions launch and album release. The interview airs on The Matt Wilkinson Show from 12.30pm BST.

Beabadoobee said: “So much love to the Apple Music team for all of the support since I’ve started!”

Matt Wilkinson said: “Antidote is my favourite playlist on Apple Music, so to take it to the next level with our first live session is a dream come true. Beabadoobee’s stripped back recordings at Platoon’s studio really captured how powerful her new album Beatopia is, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear what she and Jacob [Budgen guitarist] made on the day!”