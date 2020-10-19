Apple Music launches music video station

Apple Music has launched a new music video station, Apple Music TV.

The service is currently available for US subscribers only via the Apple Music app and the Apple TV app.

The free 24-hour curated livestream of the most popular music videos launched today (October 19) with a countdown of the Top 100 most streamed songs ever on Apple Music in the US.

The station will also include exclusive new music videos and premieres, curated music video series, and live shows and events as well as chart countdowns and guests.

Upcoming premieres on Friday (October 23) include Joji’s 777 and Saint Jhn’s Gorgeous.

On Thursday (October 22) Apple Music TV will be celebrating the upcoming release of Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You album with his best videos, an exclusive interview with Zane Lowe and a special livestream fan event.