Apple Music launches Replay 2024 and reveals year-end charts

Apple Music has unveiled the Replay 2024 experience with new insights and features. It is now available within the Apple Music app.

Artists can now also post and share their year-end insights, with Replay now available to them in Apple Music For Artists.

Apple Music has also revealed its 2024 year-end charts, spotlighting the biggest songs of the year by Apple Music streams, Shazam tags, radio spins, read lyrics and more.

Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us was the No.1 streamed song on Apple Music globally, while Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things was the most identified song on Shazam this year.

Dua Lipa’s Houdini was the most played song on the Shazam Global Radio Spins chart, which uses Shazam to determine what's playing on more than 40,000 terrestrial and digital radio stations around the world.

From today (December 3), Apple Music subscribers worldwide can access a comprehensive look back at their year in music through their most-played songs, artists and albums of 2024. Users can access the experience directly from the music app, discover expanded listening insights and share motion videos from their personal highlight reel.

Users’ most-played songs from 2024 are available with the Replay 2024 mix. They can rediscover past years’ top-played songs with the Replay mix series, available for all years they have been qualifying subscribers to Apple Music.

Apple Music Replay is available all year with monthly insights and continues to update through the end of the calendar year.

REPLAY FOR ARTISTS

Available on their Apple Music For Artists dashboard, artists can share insights to help them celebrate the year.

Insights include:

Total Minutes: The total number of minutes Apple Music subscribers have listened to their music in 2024.

Total Listeners: The total number of Apple Music subscribers that listened to their music in 2024.

Top Cities: The cities that listen to their music the most.

Top Shazam: The song discovered the most via Shazam this year.

While pop leads the way, it was a strong year for country on the UK rankings, including Beyoncé’s Texas Hold ’Em, Shaboozey’s A Bar Song (Tipsy) and Dasha’s Austin (Boots Stop Workin’) in the Top 20.



Top 20 Songs on Apple Music UK:

1 Noah Kahan, Stick Season

2 Teddy Swims, Lose Control

3 Benson Boone, Beautiful Things

4 Sabrina Carpenter, Espresso

5 Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)

6 Hozier, Too Sweet

7 Jack Harlow, Lovin On Me

8 Taylor Swift, Cruel Summer

9 Cassö, Raye & D-Block Europe, Prada

10 Dasha, Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)

11 Billie Eilish, Birds Of A Feather

12 Sabrina Carpenter, Please Please Please

13 Beyoncé, Texas Hold ‘Em

14 Tate McRae, Greedy

15 Post Malone, I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen)

16 Myles Smith, Stargazing

17 Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Murder On The Dancefloor

18 Sonny Fodera, MK & Clementine Douglas, Asking

19 Chappell Roan, Good Luck, Babe!

20 Taylor Swift, Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)





Top 20 Songs on Apple Music GLOBAL:

1 Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us

2 Benson Boone, Beautiful Things

3 Sabrina Carpenter, Espresso

4 Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)

5 Taylor Swift, Cruel Summer

6 Post Malone, I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen)

7 Teddy Swims, Lose Control

8 Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar, Future, Like That

9 Billie Eilish, Birds Of A Feather

10 Creepy Nuts, Bling-Bang-Bang-Born

11 SZA, Snooze

12 Morgan Wallen, Last Night

13 Noah Kahan, Stick Season

14 Jack Harlow, Lovin On Me

15 Zach Bryan, I Remember Everything (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

16 Sabrina Carpenter, Please Please Please

17 Hozier, Too Sweet

18 Tate McRae, Greedy

19 Tommy Richman, Million Dollar Baby

20 Taylor Swift, Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)





Top 20 Songs on Shazam GLOBAL:

1 Benson Boone, Beautiful Things

2 Teddy Swims, Lose Control

3 FloyyMenor & Cris Mj, Gata Only

4 Disturbed, The Sound of Silence (Cyril Remix)

5 Artemas, I Like The Way You Kiss Me

6 Cyril, Stumblin’ In

7 Zerb & Sofiya Nzau, Mwaki

8 Hozier, Too Sweet

9 Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)

10 Tyla, Water

11 Tate McRae, Greedy

12 Tommy Richman, Million Dollar Baby

13 Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar & Yseult, Alibi

14 Kenya Grace, Strangers

15 Jack Harlow, Lovin On Me

16 Billie Eilish, Birds Of A Feather

17 Chappell Roan, Good Luck, Babe!

18 Edward Maya & Vika Jigulina, Stereo Love

19 Djo, End of Beginning

20 The Weeknd, Jennie & Lily Rose Depp, One Of The Girls