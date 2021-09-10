Apple Music monetises DJ mixes for creators and rights-holders

Apple Music has worked with major and independent labels to create a new process whereby it can properly identify and directly pay the rights holders within a DJ Mix.



It means that, for the first time ever, DJ mixes will have long-term monetary value for all creators involved.

Shazam, which Apple acquired back in 2017, is at the centre of the new tool that will allow the streaming giant to properly identify and compensate all of the individual creators involved in making a particular DJ mix, including any artists behind the music in the mix. Shazam has around 200 million active monthly users.

Apple Music is also working with the DJs and the suppliers of the mixes including festivals, clubs, promoters, curators and independent labels, to ensure that they are compensated fairly.

The platform already has thousands of mixes with more being added regularly. Apple Music has generated more than 300 million streams of DJ mixes. They are among the most listened to content within the dance and electronic category.

There is a dedicated category page for DJ mixes, which are also programmed throughout Apple Music.

"Apple Music is the first platform that offers continuous mixes where there’s a fair fee involved for the artists whose tracks are included in the mixes and for the artist making those mixes,” said DJ Charlotte de Witte (pictured), who launched mixes in July, including an exclusive residency series and a new exclusive fitness specific series.

“It’s a step in the right direction where everyone gets treated fairly. I’m beyond excited to have the chance to provide online mixes again. There’s a different approach to it compared to playing a peak time set in a club or at a festival. It enables me, without any limits, to offer an insight into my music collection.”

Today (September 10) marks the arrival of Studio K7!’s DJ Kicks archive of mixes. During Black Music month, Apple Music commissioned DJ Mixes from Honey Dijon, Amorphous, DBN Gogo, DJ Clue, Dam Funk, Funk Flex and more.

There are also mixes from Boiler Room, Tomorrowland, Mixmag and Cercle.

