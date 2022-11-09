Apple Music names Bad Bunny as its Artist Of The Year

Bad Bunny has been named as Apple Music’s Artist of the Year.

The award is in “acknowledgement of the musician’s artistic excellence and influence on global culture in 2022”.

Released in May, Un Verano Sin Ti, the artist’s sixth project in four years, is Apple Music’s most streamed album of 2022 and now the biggest Latin album of all time.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the achievements of Bad Bunny, whose influence on every corner of culture could not be ignored in 2022,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “Watching Bad Bunny ascend from an Apple Music Up Next artist in 2018 to our Artist of the Year this year has been nothing short of extraordinary. We congratulate him on his record-breaking year and for continuing to bring Latin music to a massive global audience.”

“When I started, I didn’t have a global fanbase,” Bad Bunny told Apple Music in an exclusive film, out today. “I’m grateful for everything I’ve accomplished and everything I’ve experienced. The Latin music movement has grown so much. I would never take full credit or say, ‘It's because of me.’ No, it’s every one of us. A whole generation. Our energy and presence is always felt.”

Bad Bunny has taken over Apple Music’s La Formula playlist with his favourite tracks from Myke Towers, Rauw Alejandro, Mora, Jhayco, and others. Radio station Apple Music 1 is also celebrating Bad Bunny, including new specials, archived programming, early career interviews, and playlists.

Bad Bunny’s Moscow Mule holds the record for the biggest Latin song of all time by first-day streams worldwide on Apple Music.

Bad Bunny has logged 22 songs on the Daily Top 100: Global, breaking the record for most simultaneous entries by a single Latin artist. The star also holds the No.1, No.2 and No.3 Latin albums by first-day streams.