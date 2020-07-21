Apple Music partners with Verzuz to livestream rap battles

Apple Music has partnered with livestream rap battle series Verzuz.

Founded by Swizz Beats and Timbaland, Verzuz launched during lockdown, initially via Instagram Live. The first session of the Apple partnership is due to air on July 22 and will see Snoop Dogg take on DMX.

The battles will still be broadcast via Instagram, and will now air on Apple Music and Beats 1 simultaneously. The performances will be available on-demand via Apple after the livestreams have ended.

Apple Music is promoting an official Snoop Dogg and DMX Cheat Sheet playlist ahead of tomorrow’s event. Details on forthcoming episodes are to be confirmed.

Alicia Keys and John Legend recently battled on the piano in a special edition of Verzuz to commemorate Juneteenth.