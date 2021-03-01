Apple Music recruits Mel Lewis from BBC Radio 1

Apple Music has recruited Mel Lewis to the role of editor, Music Week has learned.

Mel Lewis joins the streaming giant today and will be reporting into Ryan Newman, head of editorial, Apple Music UK & Ireland.

Lewis’ previous role was music team editor at BBC Radio 1, following promotion from her assistant producer role. She spent seven-and-a-half years at the BBC.

Her new position as editor, Apple Music, was revealed today in an update to her LinkedIn profile.

The hiring of Mel Lewis by Apple Music follows a series of appointments of BBC radio execs, including Radio 1 and 1Xtra’s Carlene Morlese to the role of artist relations, UK earlier this year.

Apple Music’s UK head of music George Ergatoudis was previously at BBC Radio 1, while Ryan Newman is a 1Xtra alumnus. Former BBC Radio 1Xtra Breakfast Show presenter Dotty and Charlie Sloth have also made the move to Apple. BBC Radio editor Rob Littlejohn joined Sloth to work on his shows at Apple.

Lewis brings plenty of experience in championing new music at Radio 1, including artists such as Lewis Capaldi, Pale Waves, Griff, Holly Humberstone, BTS, Declan McKenna, Lauv, Billie Eilish and Girl In Red. As well as being a member of the Radio 1 playlist and Brit List committees, she booked the line-up for the most recent Live Lounge Month, which included performances from Little Mix, Jorja Smith, Yungblud and a debut for Arlo Parks.

Lewis programmed multi-genre music shows for the station, including The Breakfast Show With Greg James and Clara Amfo’s show, which won Best Radio Show at the 2020 Music Week Awards.

She also led the BBC Music Sound Of 2018 project, which included winner Sigrid, Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, Khalid and Lewis Capaldi.

