Apple Music reveals streaming stats on BRITs nominees

Apple Music has released streaming information on BRITs nominees ahead of the ceremony.

Apple’s streaming platform was the digital partner in 2018. Amazon Music has teamed with the BRITs for this year’s event.

The streaming performance on Apple Music for leading nominees is below.

Lewis Capaldi

- Someone You Loved was the biggest song on Apple Music UK in 2019.



- Lewis Capaldi was the most streamed new artist on Apple Music UK in 2019.

- Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent was the second most streamed album on Apple Music UK.

Mabel

- Mabel was the highest-streaming British solo female artist in 2019.



- Don’t Call Me Up was in the Top 10 biggest streaming tracks on Apple Music UK in 2019.





Stormzy

- Stormzy’s Heavy is the Head is the fastest-ever pre-added album on Apple Music in the UK to date, as well as the most pre-added album week one on Apple Music in the UK to date.

- The UK rapper had the third biggest UK solo artist on Apple Music UK since launch.



Dave

- Dave was the biggest UK rap act on Apple Music UK in 2019.



- He had the third biggest song on Apple Music UK in 2019 with Location (feat. Burna Boy).



- The Mercury Prize-winning Psychodrama was the fifth biggest album on Apple Music UK in 2019.



