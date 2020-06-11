Apple Music ups Ryan Newman to UK head of editorial

Ryan Newman has been promoted to the role of head of editorial at Apple Music for the UK & Ireland.

Newman moved from his role at BBC Radio 1Xtra to Apple Music in 2018. He spent 11 years at BBC Radio 1 & 1Xtra, where he became a music editor.

Newman oversees Apple Music’s playlists and marketing. He reports to George Ergatoudis, head of music at Apple Music UK

His promotion at Apple Music follows the departure former head of editorial Austin Daboh to Atlantic Records, where he has been appointed executive vice president.

Daboh, who previously worked at 1Xtra and Radio 1, tweeted his congratulations to Newman.