Arctic Monkeys are biggest domestic act in UK Spotify Wrapped 2023, Taylor Swift tops global rundown

Spotify has unveiled its 2023 Wrapped campaign of the year’s top artists, songs, albums and podcasts.

The results are based on the listening habits of more than 574 million Spotify users globally this year. The personalised Wrapped user experience launches today with new interactive features.

“Overall, 2023 was defined by the epic return of major female pop stars, sonic diversity across the charts, and a global music culture that saw the rise of powerful genres,” said Spotify in its announcement. “Our top lists reflect these trends and the overall expansion of music and podcasts as Spotify continues to grow its user base.”

For the first time ever, Spotify is staging a Wrapped live event with a show in London on November 30. Wrapped Live In London will feature performances from Sam Smith, Chase & Status, Charli XCX, Kenya Grace, Strandz, Raye and Libianca, all hosted by Harriet Rose, Big Zuu, Max Balegde and ShxtsnGigs.

The event will be broadcast live on TikTok from 8.30pm, via the @SpotifyUK profile.

There’s no surprise that Taylor Swift was the most streamed artist globally, as well as in the UK, during 2023. Swift has amassed more than 26.1 billion global streams on Spotify since January 1.

One of the more surprising results is in the UK Spotify data, which shows that Arctic Monkeys are now the most streamed domestic act for Spotify’s British users, ahead of Ed Sheeran. Arctic Monkeys achieve that result by virtue of their No.4 position overall behind international acts Taylor Swift, Drake and The Weeknd.

Spotify 2023 Wrapped UK Top Lists



UK Most-Streamed Artists

1 Taylor Swift

2 Drake

3 The Weeknd

4 Arctic Monkeys

5 Ed Sheeran

UK Most-Streamed Songs

1 Sprinter by Dave and Central Cee

2 Flowers by Miley Cyrus

3 Kill Bill by SZA

4 Boy's a liar Pt. 2 By PinkPantheress

5 Escapism by Raye feat. 070 Shake



UK Most-Streamed Albums



1 Midnights – Taylor Swift



2 SOS – SZA



3 Harry’s House – Harry Styles



4 AM – Arctic Monkeys



5 Lover – Taylor Swift





Spotify 2023 Wrapped Global Top Lists





Most-Streamed Artists Globally





1 Taylor Swift

2 Bad Bunny

3 The Weeknd

4 Drake

5 Peso Pluma

6 Feid

7 Travis Scott

8 SZA

9 Karol G

10 Lana Del Rey





Most-Streamed Songs Globally

1 Flowers by Miley Cyrus

2 Kill Bill by SZA

3 As It Was by Harry Styles

4 Seven (feat. Latto) (Explicit Ver.) by Jung Kook, Latto

5 Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma

6 Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift

7 Creepin' (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage) by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage

8 Calm Down (with Selena Gomez) by Rema, Selena Gomez

9 Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 by Bizarrap, Shakira

10 Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift