Arlo Parks, Mae Muller & more for Facebook new music project

Facebook has launched a new music initiative called #DiscoverOnFBUK, which aims to introduce fans to emerging acts who are connecting to their audiences from home.

The campaign will see over 50 UK artists host exclusive video content on Facebook, including interactive Q&As, stripped back performances, behind-the-scenes home tours and more.

#DiscoverOnFBUK will run from December 3-4, featuring a range of artists including former Music Week cover star Arlo Parks, Mae Muller L Devine, Wes Nelson and more. Alongside this, established acts such as Leona Lewis, Jake Bug and James Arthur will also release exclusive content.

Music Week recently spoke to Facebook's Erik Giusti about how new acts can reach fans during the pandemic

Christina Theodoropoulou, entertainment partner solutions manager at Facebook said: “At Facebook, our goal is to foster meaningful and authentic connections between artists and fans. Our products enable this through sharing with friends, joining Groups, following Pages and interacting with music features such as stickers, stories and more: but in light of a difficult year for the music industry, we want to make this even easier. By launching a #DiscoverOnFBUK campaign we hope to kick-start a movement on our platform that allows artists to build their fanbases, while also giving audiences a destination to seek out and explore new content and talent they love.”

Fans can follow all the action using Facebook’s hashtag feature.

The full list of artists taking part is:

Beabadoobee

Arlo Parks

Grace Carter

L Devine

Mae Muller

Ms Banks

Tia Carys

Wes Nelson

James TW

JC Stewart

Joesef

New Rules

Tom Grennan

ABISHA

Amun

AWA

Beren Olivia

Bklava

Claudia Valentina

Cortney Dixon

Delilah Montagu

Ellie Moon

Georgia Twinn

Katherine Jenkins

Leona Lewis

Martha Gunn

Real Like You

Sody

Tayo Sound

Bow Anderson

Calum Scott

Andreas Moe

Charlie Simpson

Child Of The Parish

Childe

Cinderella

Diives

Disciples

EYK

Fable

Feed Me

Franky Wah

George Moir

Hoopla Blue

Jack Cullen

Jake Bugg

James Arthur

James Bay

Majestic

Never Not Nothing

NOISY

Rhett Nicholl

Rhys Lewis

Sam Johnson

Sea Girls

Ed O'Brien

Sam Fischer

Big Heath

Dan D’Lion

NUUXS