Arlo Parks, Mae Muller & more for Facebook new music project

Facebook has launched a new music initiative called #DiscoverOnFBUK, which aims to introduce fans to emerging acts who are connecting to their audiences from home.
The campaign will see over 50 UK artists host exclusive video content on Facebook, including interactive Q&As, stripped back performances, behind-the-scenes home tours and more.
#DiscoverOnFBUK will run from December 3-4, featuring a range of artists including former Music Week cover star Arlo Parks, Mae Muller L Devine, Wes Nelson and more. Alongside this, established acts such as Leona Lewis, Jake Bug and James Arthur will also release exclusive content.
Music Week recently spoke to Facebook's Erik Giusti about how new acts can reach fans during the pandemic
Christina Theodoropoulou, entertainment partner solutions manager at Facebook said: “At Facebook, our goal is to foster meaningful and authentic connections between artists and fans. Our products enable this through sharing with friends, joining Groups, following Pages and interacting with music features such as stickers, stories and more: but in light of a difficult year for the music industry, we want to make this even easier. By launching a #DiscoverOnFBUK campaign we hope to kick-start a movement on our platform that allows artists to build their fanbases, while also giving audiences a destination to seek out and explore new content and talent they love.”
Fans can follow all the action using Facebook’s hashtag feature.
The full list of artists taking part is:
Beabadoobee
Arlo Parks
Grace Carter
L Devine
Mae Muller
Ms Banks
Tia Carys
Wes Nelson
James TW
JC Stewart
Joesef
New Rules
Tom Grennan
ABISHA
Amun
AWA
Beren Olivia
Bklava
Claudia Valentina
Cortney Dixon
Delilah Montagu
Ellie Moon
Georgia Twinn
Katherine Jenkins
Leona Lewis
Martha Gunn
Real Like You
Sody
Tayo Sound
Bow Anderson
Calum Scott
Andreas Moe
Charlie Simpson
Child Of The Parish
Childe
Cinderella
Diives
Disciples
EYK
Fable
Feed Me
Franky Wah
George Moir
Hoopla Blue
Jack Cullen
Jake Bugg
James Arthur
James Bay
Majestic
Never Not Nothing
NOISY
Rhett Nicholl
Rhys Lewis
Sam Johnson
Sea Girls
Ed O'Brien
Sam Fischer
Big Heath
Dan D’Lion
NUUXS