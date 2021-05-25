Aser Ventures acquires stake in TikTok marketing agency Creed Media

The sports and media investment platform Aser Ventures has acquired a strategic stake in Stockholm-based digital marketing agency Creed Media.

Founded by leading sports and media entrepreneur Andrea Radrizzani in 2015, Aser Ventures’ portfolio includes Premier League club Leeds United, the global sports and entertainment group Eleven Sports and the livestreaming service LiveNow. Radrizzani is the chairman and majority owner of Leeds United.

Creed Media works with global brands and record labels to build tailored marketing solutions that engage young audiences through TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram and other platforms. Campaigns are founded in viral youth culture, with a client list that includes Warner Music Group, Sony Music, Universal Music, Red Bull, KFC and H&M.

Creed Media was founded in 2018 and has grown from a three-person operation to a 40-strong team across Sweden, Canada and the United States. Founders Timothy Collins and Hugo Leprince were featured in the Forbes 30 under 30 Europe list this year, in recognition of the company’s rapid rise.

They have a deep understanding of the platforms and culture that excite young audiences Andrea Radrizzani

Creed Media will bolster Aser’s marketing, digital and social media capabilities, alongside Aser portfolio companies NEO Studios, Italian digital and social media agency Hellodi, communications agency Happing and Team Whistle, the global sports and media company acquired by Eleven Sports in March 2021.

There will be extensive opportunities for synergy between Creed Media and the Aser portfolio, according to a statement. Creed will come together with fellow Aser companies to cross-promote campaigns, share best practise, and pool capabilities to deliver for audiences and commercial partners in new ways. Creed have already worked closely with LiveNow, helping the streaming service to exclusively deliver Gorillaz’s Song Machine Live virtual show in December 2020.

Aser will support Creed’s continued growth with strategic guidance and access to its global network of sports, media and entertainment partners.

Andrea Radrizzani, founder and chairman, Aser Ventures, said: “Timothy and Hugo have created something special in Creed Media. They have a deep understanding of the platforms and culture that excite young audiences and they have built a business with the potential to continue to grow rapidly. At Aser Ventures we want to help them do that, by sharing our experience and our network with the Creed Media team, and by creating opportunities for synergy with the wider Aser group.”

Timothy Collins, co-CEO and co-founder, Creed Media, added: “Both Hugo and myself are incredibly proud to become partners with Andrea and Aser. We see limitless possibilities now that we can benefit from the huge experience their great team holds in scaling and building a wide range of successful companies. Our belief is that together with their support we can grow Creed in so many new ways and that’s very exciting.”