Audio technology company Submix closes $1 million funding round

Audio technology company Submix has closed a $1 million funding round.

Submix enhances remote collaboration for musicians, producers and audio professionals.

The funding round attracted strategic backers including institutional investors, tech company founders, executives and Grammy-winning music producers. Notable investors include Angel Invest Ventures, SCNE, TSIC (Tiny Supercomputer Investment Company) and Vesna Capital.

Submix simplifies the collaboration process for music professionals, enabling them to create, share and work on projects in real-time, regardless of their chosen tools, software or operating system.

Key features include:

- High-quality video and audio channels: artists, producers, writers and engineers can connect through high-resolution video calls and audio channels without additional plugins.

- Browser Mode: High-quality audio sharing with collaborators who don't have a Submix account, optimised for mobile and web browsers.

- Submix Sketch: The ability to communicate visually using drawing tools for enhanced collaboration during screen sharing.

- Submix Patchbay: A free, virtual patchbay that links and controls software and hardware, functioning both offline and online.

Alongside the funding announcement, Submix is launching worldwide, available exclusively for Mac users. Audio professionals can now explore the platform with a free trial.

Paul Jeszenszky, Submix CEO, said: "Submix is committed to further empowering human creativity by improving the audio production process. We believe by creating a more connected and collaborative workflow, we can unearth more opportunities for anyone currently or looking to work in professional audio.”