AudioSalad hires Tom Deakin from Merlin to lead UK and European expansion

AudioSalad has hired Tom Deakin from digital licensing organisation Merlin to lead its European expansion.

Deakin (pictured) has been tasked with establishing a UK and European office network for the content management, analytics, delivery and distribution platform, as well as spearheading expansion into EMEA.

“Having worked closely with Tom during his successful tenure at Merlin, we saw first hand that he is a true champion of independent music.," said Iain Catling, AudioSalad CEO. "Combined with his experience and great knowledge of the digital music marketplace, Tom is the ideal person to lead AudioSalad into this exciting next chapter of our growth abroad.”

The company is already empowering some of the most forward-thinking business in independent music Tom Deakin, AudioSalad

Deakin, who was awarded IMPALA's Outstanding Contribution Award in April, spent more than 12 years at Merlin, most recently as director, global member relations. During this period, Merlin has licensed more than 30 global digital music services and paid out billions to its membership, which represents more than a 15% share of the global recorded music market.

"As a long-time Merlin member, I’ve known Iain for more than a decade, and always had the utmost respect and admiration for what he’s built at AudioSalad," said Deakin. "The company is already empowering some of the most forward-thinking businesses in independent music, providing the tools and services for them to thrive in a fast-paced digital environment, and I can’t wait to help drive this next stage of their evolution.”

Alongside a range of existing global clients, including 300 Entertainment, ATO Records, Lizos Music, Mad Decent, and Mushroom Group, AudioSalad has recently agreed new partnerships with Merge Records, Stones Throw, Saddle Creek, GODMODE, as well as launching a new music video delivery service VideoSalad.

A preferred distribution partner of both Apple Music and Spotify, and key technology partner of Merlin, New York-headquartered AudioSalad also has offices in Los Angeles in addition to its new London base.