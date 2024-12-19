Audius platform signs multi-territory licensing deal with ICE

Audius, a decentralised music community and discovery platform for artists and their fans, has agreed a multi-territory licensing agreement with International Copyright Enterprise (ICE).

The new deal establishes a pathway for more than 330,000 rights holders to receive royalties where their music is used on Audius across a broad territorial footprint, including sub-Saharan Africa and Asia Pacific.

“ICE is one of the most forward thinking technology players in royalty collection and distribution,” said Shamal Ranasinghe, chief business officer at Audius. “Establishing an agreement with them ensures that thousands of artists, songwriters and other rights holders around the world can begin earning royalties via Audius’ global music marketplace.”

Audius has signed deals with a number of companies and organisations in music publishing and performing rights over the last several months, including Kobalt, ASCAP, BMI, SESAC and GMR. The new deals give songwriters, artists and other rights-holders the ability to generate revenue within Audius’ music marketplace.

Audius enables fans to support their favourite artists via direct US dollar payments.

“Our mission at ICE is to proactively embrace and support emerging platforms like Audius, ensuring creators, songwriters and publishers all benefit from a dynamic and evolving international music ecosystem," said Tim Rawlinson, VP of licensing at ICE. “We’re happy to collaborate with Audius, whose platform not only creates and fosters deep connections between artists and fans, but also opens up new revenue opportunities to ensure sustainable growth across unique digital ecosystems.”