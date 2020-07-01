Bandcamp rival BandLab launches albums tool with 100% of earnings for artists

Social music platform BandLab has launched the self-publishing tool BandLab Albums, which will enable artists to release and sell singles, EPs and albums freely and on their own terms.

Artists on BandLab have complete ownership of their creative output and control their own pricing, without cuts taken from artists.

The Singapore-based digital audio workshop platform is geared towards making music collaboratively. Creators can choose to upload original tracks made in BandLab, or import tracks from another program or source.

BandLab is positioning itself as a rival to Bandcamp for the independent and DIY music sector. BandLab Technologies also owns music brands NME and Uncut.

As of May 2020, BandLab has over 20 million registered users from over 180 countries. The company said it has been experiencing significant growth in 2020, averaging a million monthly downloads, and 10 million tracks saved on the platform monthly.

Creators decide what they want to charge for their album, including the option of a free download. There are no subscription charges for listeners or creators, beyond payment gateway fees, powered by Stripe.

We’re incredibly committed to supporting our growing base of creators at each stage of their creative journey Meng Ru Kuok

Customisable features include the design of the album, and the option to attach bonus content, such as lyric sheets, images, videos, or behind-the-scenes content.

CEO of BandLab, Meng Ru Kuok, said: “Our users are at the heart of our product. Beyond the continued development of our next-generation solution for the music creation process, we’re incredibly committed to supporting our growing base of creators at each stage of their creative journey. We want that journey to last a lifetime, and releasing Albums is an important step in allowing our artists and independent labels to create sustainable revenue streams for themselves whilst keeping them completely in control and ownership of their own content.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing what artistic statements our users will make with Albums, and hope that the ability to earn from creating will empower more people to make music. ”

BandLab’s cloud-based music production platform integrates music making, mastering and collaboration tools, as well as this addition of professional tools to help artists sell their music as well.

BandLab is available as a web version, iOS, and Android app. Publishing to Albums is currently only available via web, and will be available on the iOS and Android versions of the BandLab app in the near future.