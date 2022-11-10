BandLab Technologies names Dani Deahl as head of communications & creator insights

BandLabTechnologies has appointed Dani Deahl as head of communications & creator insights.

A journalist and editor, music producer and advocate for musicians and creators, Deahl combines her communications background with insight into data and industry trends.

BandLab Technologies is the digital division of Caldecott Music Group, and includes BandLab, Cakewalk and ReverbNation. BandLab is a free music creation platform and social network that reports 50 million users.

“I couldn’t be more honoured to join the talented team at BandLab Technologies,” said Deahl. “It’s such an exciting time for BandLab and the music industry at large – artists are rewriting rules and defining culture on a global scale. My goal has always been to help give a platform to creators, and I can’t wait to jump right in to champion BandLab’s mission to empower music creation around the world.”

Deahl most recently served as editorial director at Output, where she led content strategy development with artists like Lucky Daye, Richie Souf and Krewella.

Prior to her time at Output, Deahl led The Verge’s coverage of consumer music tech, covering music creation trends, AI, emerging genres, and creator platforms. At The Verge, she also handled artist relations and produced and hosted The Verge’s video series, The Future of Music, featuring acts like Charli XCX, Steve Aoki and Eric Prydz.

Over the past 10 years, she has also worked in editorial roles at Nylon, DJ Mag and other publications.

Deahl has spoken at conferences around the world, including TEDx, AMP Music Summit, Midem, Mondo NYC, SXSW, Music Tectonics, and more. She currently serves as president of the board for the Recording Academy’s Chicago chapter.

“We are thrilled to have Dani join us and bring her passion and enthusiasm for the music industry to BandLab,” said Meng Ru Kuok, CEO and founder at Caldecott Music Group. “Dani is an amazing tech storyteller with years of experience and admiration by members of the music tech community. Her ability to extract the big picture and convey key messages will make her an asset to BandLab and our community.”