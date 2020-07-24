BBC Music to present a series of new and archive music documentaries

While live music events are still uncertain for the remainder of 2020, BBC Music has announced a host a new music documentaries set to air throughout summer and autumn to keep fans satisfied.

The programmes will dive into a range of genres including soul, funk, jazz, gospel, pop, afrobeat, hip-hop and grime, and new presenters and narrators will feature including UK rapper Rodney P, British soul singer Mica Paris and Game of Thrones actor Jacob Anderson.

“We are thrilled with the reception of BBC Music programmes so far this year, including Imagine: This House is full of music with the Kanneh-Mason Family, The Glastonbury Experience in June, One World: Together at Home on BBC One back in April, and Later…with Jools Holland in May,” says head of commissioning for BBC Music television, Jan Younghusband.

“Delivering great music for our audience remains incredibly important to us - despite the current restrictions - and so we’re also delighted to bring such a wide range of quality programming to viewers over the summer and beyond.”

The new programming begins tonight (July 24) with Rodney P’s Jazz Funk on BBC Four at 9pm.

“For me, music documentaries can reveal a lot about our social history. Within the music, you can really get a sense of what was happening in the country as well,” said Rodney P.

“Jazz Funk in the 70s and 80s saw people coming together, breaking down barriers to celebrate something they love collectively. The history of Jazz Funk is unsung – but hugely important story to tell.”

Also on BBC Four, Mica Paris will explore the history of gospel music in Gospel According to Mica on July 31 at 9pm. Top of the Pops: The Story of 1990 will look at the iconic artists of the 1990s, Ronnie’s: Ronnie Scott & His World Famous Jazz Club will feature archive footage, and Jazz 625 presented by Moses Boyd is also set to return.

Jacob Anderson will narrate the history of The Real Thing in Everything – The Real Thing Story (August 7), three-part series Soul America will delve into US soul music between 1960-80s and Count Basie: Through His Own Eyes will look at the life and career of the man himself.

In August, Bob Marley fans will be able to watch When Bob Marley Came To Britain, exploring Marley’s influence on culture, politics and identity on BBC Two. Later on in 2020 it will also air BBC Arena: Fela Kuti – Father of Afrobeat, looking at the legacy of the Nigerian musician.

More shows are set to air over the coming months, following the success of the BBC’s Glastonbury Experience across its platforms, which saw 11.8 million programme requests for Glastonbury content on iPlayer.