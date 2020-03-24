BBC Sounds app launched for connected TVs

The BBC has launched a new TV app for BBC Sounds.

Rolling out now on YouView and Virgin devices, the app will be available on some Samsung TVs later this week and other connected TVs and devices in the coming weeks, meaning music, radio and podcast fans can enjoy over 80,000 hours of audio content on their connected TVs.

BBC Sounds has more than three million weekly users. The TV app will provide listeners with another way to access live and on demand radio from the BBC's national and local stations, music mixes curated by experts, artists and special guests, and a wide range of podcasts.

The new TV app is another way the BBC will be there for people through the current challenging times Jonathan Wall BBC Sounds

Jonathan Wall, controller of BBC Sounds, said: “BBC Sounds has over 80,000 hours of radio programmes, podcasts and music mixes so there’s a huge amount of choice for listeners. The new TV app is another way the BBC will be there for people through the current challenging times, giving listeners access to all of our brilliant audio through a few clicks of their TV remotes.”

Dan Taylor-Watt, director of product, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sounds, said: “More so now than ever, we want our services to be available on whatever devices people want to access them on – and this is the natural next step in the development of BBC Sounds.

"We know lots of people listen to radio on the TV, and since Sounds is already the digital home for all audio from the BBC we’re really pleased to be bringing it into homes with a TV app. This launch is just the start, and we’re looking forward to the app being available on more connected TVs soon.”