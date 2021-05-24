BBC to broadcast Glastonbury Live At Worthy Farm highlights and director's cut

The BBC has secured the rights to broadcast footage from Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm livestream.

The livestream, which raised money for Glastonbury following two cancelled editions, featured Coldplay, Haim, Kano, Wolf Alice, Idles, Jorja Smith and special guests The Smile (Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood & Tom Skinner).

Despite positive reviews of the performances and production, the £20 livestream had a troubled online premiere online on Saturday (May 22), with viewers unable to log in with their access codes. The encore edition on May 23 went ahead as planned.

Livestream producer Driift apologised for online viewers being locked out on Saturday and made the stream free to watch later in the evening. Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis said they were “gutted about the technical issues” but “so proud of the incredible film”.

A special director’s cut of the Live At Worthy Farm stream will be broadcast on BBC television in the coming weeks. In addition, there will be another chance to catch highlights from the livestream across television, radio and online platforms between June 25-27, as a part of The Glastonbury Experience 2021- the BBC’s annual celebration of Glastonbury Festival.

The BBC has also commissioned a world exclusive film, presented by Jo Whiley, which will explore behind the scenes at last weekend’s event. The programme will feature the story behind the staging of Glastonbury’s first ever festival without an audience, interviews with the artists, backstage footage and performance highlights from Live At Worthy Farm.

Lorna Clarke, BBBC controller, pop music, said: “Glastonbury is one of the jewels in our live music calendar so many thanks go to Emily and Nick for allowing us to broadcast highlights from Live At Worthy Farm.”

Emily Eavis said: “Since the BBC first broadcast footage from Worthy Farm in 1997, Glastonbury and the BBC have enjoyed a brilliant relationship, so I’m thrilled that they’ll be showing highlights of our Live At Worthy Farm special.”

Jo Whiley added: “It was fantastic to return to Glastonbury to catch up with old friends whilst watching some incredible live music – at last! I’m looking forward to showing viewers exactly what went on behind the scenes of Live At Worthy Farm.”