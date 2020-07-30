Be-Hookd digital agency announces US expansion

Social media digital agency for the music and entertainment sector Be-Hookd has announced it will be expanding into the US market.

The agency has merged with its sister brand Philip James Agency in New York, with its full team and client base now joining Be-Hooked USA Inc. It has appointed Philip Vachon as GM, USA. He has spent the last year delivering campaigns for The Lumineers, CNN commentator Van Jones, and more.

“The Philip James Agency team is built of fantastic strategists and we look forward to working closely together as we continue to grow our client base in the USA,” says Be-Hookd founder and CEO, George James.

Be-Hookd has worked across campaigns for The Script, Take That, Tinie, Sean Paul, Kano, Nina Nesbitt, Pixie Lott and Paul Weller.

Its brand campaigns include work for Activision, LMVH, eOne, BBC, Channel 4 and Twitter.

President of Philip James Agency, Philip Muellerschoen, added: "George who has been my partner at Philip James Agency, is CEO of Be-Hookd and has been working alongside me for the past two years, behind the scenes we have been plugged into the Be-Hookd ecosystem from day one."

Be-Hookd’s managing director, Kat Ober, said: "We're absolutely delighted to have merged with our sister agency, establishing a strong presence for Be-Hookd in the US. We have always worked with transatlantic artists and brands and are excited to bring our insight further into the US market."